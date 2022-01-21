SAN ANGELO — Angelo State University student-athletes have been recognized for their work in the classroom by being named to the Lone State Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll for the 2021 fall semester.
Three Kerrville students were among the 62 who received a perfect 4.0 grade-point average for the semester.
