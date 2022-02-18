Hill Country Cattlewomen donates to local food banks

Teresa Moen, left, director of volunteerism and guest experience at Hill Country Daily Bread Ministries, received a $100 gift card donation from Suzanne Crowe, a representative from the Hill Country Cattlewomen. 

 Courtesy

In January, the Hill Country Cattlewomen donated $100 gift cards from the Dutchman’s Meat Market in Fredericksburg to eight food banks in the Hill Country area for the purchase of beef.

“The intention is to help these charities in their efforts to keep their freezers full for their food supply needs,” a spokeswoman for the HCCW said in a press release. “Along with the meat donation, the Cattlewomen also gave out beef recipe cards and educational brochures courtesy of the Texas Beef Council in an effort to help the recipients discover different ways of preparing their meals and try new recipes.”

