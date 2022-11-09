’Tis the season: Time to ‘adopt’ an angel

The annual Angel Tree program is underway, and area residents are encouraged to stop by participating businesses to “adopt” an angel for the holiday season.
The Salvation Army Angel Tree program helps provide Christmas gifts for children in need each year. Once a child has been registered and accepted as an “angel,” their holiday wish list is shared with donors in the community who purchase gifts of new clothing and toys.
