As we approach the completion of the Advent season this weekend, our focus is now on the celebration of the miraculous birth of Jesus on Wednesday, Christmas Day.
Recalling the days of the Advent season now, we are encouraged to reflect on our lives, our communities and the world around us in light of the gospel. We can’t help but to notice the incongruence between the ways things are and the way Jesus says they should be. That is why we approach this time of year with a heightened sense of hope and expectation.
Christmas is God’s reassurance to us that we have not been abandoned to the way things are. Christmas is God’s reassurance that a new day is coming — a day of justice, peace, and righteousness.
As Jill Duffield, editor of Presbyterian Outlook Magazine, put it: “We need the call of John the Baptist to give us relief from the cheery, vapid Christmas music, the meaningless advertisements of empty consumerism, the shallow depictions of perfect families, and his call to repentance. We know, even as we aspire to them, the messages of more and perfect do not hold up in the messiness of our lives. Families are complicated. No home is perfect. No gadget or bobble gives purpose or meaning or hope — not for long and not really.”
As we read the familiar words of the first chapter of the Gospel of John in verses 6-9 and 14-18:
There was a man sent from God, whose name was John. He came as a witness to testify to the light, so that all might believe through him. He himself was not the light, but he came to testify to the light. The true light, which enlightens everyone, was coming into the world. And the Word became flesh and lived among us, and we have seen his glory, the glory as of a father’s only son, full of grace and truth. (John testified to him and cried out, “This was he of whom I said, ‘He who comes after me ranks ahead of me because he was before me.’”) From his fullness we have all received, grace upon grace. The law indeed was given through Moses; grace and truth came through Jesus Christ. No one has ever seen God. It is God the only Son, who is close to the Father’s heart, who has made him known.
I encourage all Christian believers and everyone to come together on Tuesday, Christmas Eve, to celebrate God’s greatest gift at your church. If you have no church home, all churches will welcome you, including First Presbyterian Church, at its 5 p.m. family service or at 7:30 p.m. for candlelight, music and communion.
