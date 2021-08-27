‘History of Highland Dance’ is topic for Scots of the Texas Hill Country

“The History of Highland Dancing" is the topic of the program for the Sept. 9 meeting of the Scots of the Texas Hill Country.

 Courtesy

The Scots of the Texas Hill Country are ready to resume regular meetings after a summer hiatus.

The next meeting — via Zoom for now — is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.

