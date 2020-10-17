If you’ve noticed tarantulas moving around in mass numbers lately, don’t be alarmed. The large, hairy spiders are in mating season, and the males are now on the move looking for females.
“Because it is breeding season, the males are out looking for females this time of year. It is believed the females use pharamones to attract them,” said Steve Keefer, Colorado Parks and Wildlife District Wildlife Manager, who has become an unofficial tarantula expert.
