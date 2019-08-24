FREDERICKSBURG — Hill Country Memorial is forming a new support group for Ostomy patients and their caregivers.
The first meeting of the Ostomy Support Group will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the HCM Women’s Pavilion Classroom, 1011 S. Milam St. in Fredericksburg.
The Ostomy Support Group will meet quarterly, with the next meeting on Dec. 10 at the same location.
The group will be led by Whitney Brown-Thompkins, BSN, RN.
The support group will provide an opportunity for those living with Ostomy to openly share and discuss their concerns with those facing similar experiences and have their questions addressed.
Hill Country Memorial was founded in Fredericksburg in 1971. Today, the health care organization serves the communities of a 13-county region and includes a hospital, wellness center, medical offices, immediate care clinics and a host of other specialties.
Learn more about Hill Country Memorial at www.hillcountrymemorial.org.
