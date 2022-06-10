27 graduate from Texas Master Naturalist training

In the front row, from left, are Chris Walton, Kathy Loring, Laurie Fondren, Diana Adams, Jane Jamison, Karen Ozer, Rebecca Snyder, Randi Mellon, Lynn Scoggins, Susan Logrbrinck and Russ Zink. In the back row are Felicia Zeitman, Kimberly Gardiner, Jack Davis, Laura King, Patricia Higgins, Mark Hults, Kathy Webster, Patrick Scoggins, Patricia Poore, David Matthews, Ramon Baez and John Hornung. Not pictured are graduates Karolyn Andrews, Keith Miears, Nancy Roberts, Sam Roberts and Amy Slater.
On May 10, 27 students graduated from the 12-week training course hosted by the Texas Master Naturalist Hill Country chapter.
The Basic TMN training curriculum was developed through a partnership with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas AgriLife Extension. The course is designed to help students gain a deeper knowledge of Hill Country ecology, geology, climate and weather, plants, animals, forests, rivers, streams and springs and critical water issues.
