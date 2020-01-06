What will you do in 2020 that will outlive you? The Father of American Psychology, William James, said, “The great use of life is to spend it for something that will outlast it.”
James was speaking of living our life with the purpose of leaving a meaningful legacy or inheritance to future generations and offered suggestions for success:
• Act as if what you do makes a difference. It does.
• Believe that life is worth living and your belief will help create the fact.
• Begin to be now what you will be hereafter.
In essence, James, an intellectual, suggests that living our lives for a purpose greater than ourselves is the most rewarding life choice we can make. The Apostle Paul in his letter to the Ephesians provides spiritual grounds for pursuing this rewarding life-choice.
“For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.” Ephesians 2:10
Leadership guru John Maxwell said: “People who use time wisely spend it on activities that advance their overall purpose in life.”
What is it that God has purposed in advance for you to use your time wisely doing?
Bishop T.D. Jakes advised: “If you can’t figure out your purpose figure out your passion. For your passion will lead you right into your purpose.”
Legacy is about passing on lasting values to those who will live on after us. Legacy involves living intentionally and aiming to build into future generations for their success.
“Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms.” 1 Peter 4.10
Financial guru Dave Ramsay said: “An inheritance is not limited to money, it also includes godly character qualities like integrity and trustworthiness.”
Living our legacy involves faithfulness in blessing others through the resources and attributes that God has entrusted to us. Legacy is all about deploying our passions to faithfully steward our resources for the purpose of blessing others.
Faithfulness is at the heart of legacy and, fortunately, one of the spiritual fruits we receive from the Holy Spirit. Faithfulness empowers us to be steadfast in sharing the resources God has individually entrusted to us and truly live-out our legacies.
If you have professed Jesus as your Lord and Savior and prayed for the ministry gifts of the Holy Spirit (Romans 12 and 1st Corinthians 12), you are empowered, beyond human ability, to bestow your legacy upon your children’s children. Yes, God has purposed and empowered you with these resources to build up, encourage and comfort others.
Our legacy is always in front of us and we’ll ultimately be viewed by our faithfulness in passionately blessing others with our God-given resources. May 2020 be the year where you find rich fulfillment and heavenly-joy living your legacy!
Prayer: Father, guide me to faithfully live my legacy daily which you gifted to me for the purpose of serving and blessing others. Amen.
