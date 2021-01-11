Big Seed Art Show is taking place at Pint & Plow Brewing Company, 332 Clay St. in Kerrville, which features the work of four artists through Feb. 1. The artists are Grace Guerriero, Briar Homilius, Christian Kiker and Heather Troskowski.
For more information about Big Seed and their young artists, visit online at bigseed.org.
