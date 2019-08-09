The Hill Country Youth Ranch Auxiliary will meet Aug. 26 in the Cailloux Activity Center at Schreiner University. The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. with lunch at 11:30 a.m. The cost of the luncheon is $17.
Donations this month will go to the Christian Fund and will be used for chapel needs, according to a spokeswoman for the HCYR Auxiliary.
“Membership in this auxiliary is open to anyone who wishes to have a part in the Hill Country Youth Ranch and the care of its young people,” the spokeswoman said in a press release. “We encourage all who are interested to join the auxiliary this month. The dues are $15 a year. All persons who join and or renew their membership before October will be included in our HCYRA Directory.”
Tickets to the annual style show, silent auction and luncheon will be available at the meeting. Anyone interested also can contact Whitney Henderson at 832-493-2868 or email whits
Member tables of 10 are $350, corporate partners tables are $500. Individual tickets are $45.
Luncheon reservations are due by Aug. 21. Contact Janet Schaeffer at 830-896-9562 or 713-502-3864, or email to jlsch@stx.rr.com.
