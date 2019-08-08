Playhouse 2000 will offer a good ole Southern comedy in the VK Garage Theater on Friday.
“It’s a real treat to end a summer evening with a laugh, especially when we’re laughing at ourselves — or, at least, at people we recognize” said P2K Executive Director and the show’s producer, Jeffrey Brown. “This play highlights the things that make Southern families tick.”
The story of “Southern Fried Funeral” begins with “Dorothy Frye,” the Southern mother whose family is gathering to lay to rest her husband, “Dewey,” who died doing what he loved — giving a speech to his fellow Rotarians.
As if it’s not enough for Dorothy to plan a funeral within the rules set by the ladies of the “SonShine Committee” and referee the renewed feud between her grown daughters, she finds herself at odds with Dewey’s snake-in-the-grass brother, Dub, over the family property.
“ It all comes together in a sometimes touching, usually funny, and always entertaining evening of theater that everyone can enjoy,” states an HCAF news release.
The show is under the direction of R Sheldon Boyce, following up on his work with last year’s “The Glitter Girls,” and Treston Mack takes on the Stage Manager’s role for the first time. Props for the show were designed by Joan Bryson. Costumes are by Amy Goodyear.
Performances are slated at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the VK Garage Theater. The show will run for two more weekends, including Sunday matinees on Aug. 18 and 25 at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $22, and reservations can be made by phone at 830-896-9393 or at www.playhouse2000.com. A convenience fee applies to online orders.
This series of shows is part of a partnership between P2K and The Point Theatre in Ingram. With tickets to see “Southern Fried Funeral,” guests will get a coupon good for $5 off the cost of tickets to see “Dearly Departed” at The Point, which runs Aug. 16 through 31, and vice-versa. Audiences are invited to see them both for two times the fun!
The VK Garage is at 305 Washington St.
