Culture — Giverny: Monet’s Living Palette

It’s all there: the famous water lilies, the wisteria-draped Japanese bridge and the glorious explosion of natural color and texture that is Giverny, the home and gardens of Claude Monet, French painter, a founder of French Impressionist painting. In the 43 years he lived and painted in Giverny, Monet purposely created a “living palette” of more than 200,000 flowering plants and trees — “subjects” that we not only see in his timeless art, but can now experience personally by touring his home and gardens.
The two main gardens are The Clos Normand, near the Monets’ family home, and the Japanese Garden, with its lily pond and bridge, reached by an underground passageway. In the Clos Normand, climbing roses adorn the iron arches of a central allee leading from the house. On either side are flower beds planted with myriad perennials and annuals of different heights, colors and textures to create an ever-changing panorama. Monet mixed the simplest daisies, nasturtiums and hollyhocks with exotic varieties that he sought and bought, often at great expense.
In the Japanese Garden, serenity rules. Willows sweep into the meandering pond whose watery reflections Monet painted again and again. Bamboo curtains shield hidden nooks and quiet coves. In the fall, leaves burst into flame and ignite the pond’s surface.
Monet’s home is as colorful and artfully planned as his gardens. Spacious and comfortable enough for a family of 10. The home still bears Monet’s unique artistry: the dazzling all-yellow dining room complementing the blue tiles and copper of the kitchen. Walls lined with paintings by Cezanne, Renoir, Sisley, Manet that somehow take second place to the 231 Japanese woodblock prints that he so passionately collected. There are little “treats” everywhere: Two tiled “egg boxes” which hold up to 114 eggs, produced by the family’s fancy crested chickens (several of which are still strutting around.) I spied mating beetles in the garden, butterflies deliriously flitting from bloom to bloom to my shoulder, a pure white crocus peeking up through a carpet of dusty leaves and weirdly wonderful flowers I’ve never seen before and probably won’t again.
Giverny, the living palette that so inspired one of our greatest painters, is still a veritable feast for our senses and a photographer’s dream. It’s 80 km west of Paris, an easy day trip but a world away. There are many tours available or one can just hop a train. It’s open April- October, seven days a week. Giverny is visited by 500,000 people a year, so best to get there early and preferably on a weekday.
