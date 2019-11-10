In Psalm 51, David prays for cleansing and pardon, after his violation of Bathsheba.
“You desire truth in the inward being; therefore teach me wisdom in my secret heart.”
“Create in me a clean heart, O God, and put a new and right spirit within me.”
In Proverbs 8, the writer declares the gifts of wisdom:
“Does not wisdom call, and does not understanding raise her voice?
On the heights, beside the way, at the crossroads she takes her stand;
beside the gates in front of the town, at the entrance of the portals she cries out:
‘To you, O people, I call, and my cry is to all that live.
O simple ones, learn prudence; acquire intelligence, you who lack it.
Hear, for I will speak noble things, and from my lips will come what is right;
for my mouth will utter truth;
All the words of my mouth are righteous;
They are all straight to one who understands
and right to those who find knowledge,
and all that you may desire cannot compare with her.
I, wisdom, live with prudence,
and I attain knowledge and discretion.
The fear of the Lord is hatred of evil.
Pride and arrogance and the way of evil
and perverted speech I hate.
I have good advice and sound wisdom;
The Lord created me at the beginning of his work,
the first of his acts of long ago.
Ages ago I was set up,
at the first, before the beginning of the earth.
When there were no depths I was brought forth,
‘And now, my children, listen to me:
happy are those who keep my ways.
Hear instruction and be wise,
and do not neglect it.
Happy is the one who listens to me,
watching daily at my gates,
waiting beside my doors.
For whoever finds me finds life
and obtains favor from the Lord;
but those who miss me injure themselves;
all who hate me love death.”
Walter Brueggemann, in his devotional book, “Gift and Task,” wrote that “wisdom — (generative moral coherence) — is ordained into the structure of created reality. The world is ordered by the power of wisdom so that all its parts are united into a generative whole. As wisdom is the Creator, so human creatures must come to terms with the reality of wisdom in the structure of the creation.”
“A word to the wise is sufficient,” as the old saying goes.
Word of God: words of wisdom: words of life!
David Tritenbach is a retired Presbyterian minister.
