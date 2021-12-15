Beth Palmer, outreach director for Light on the Hill and Kerrville First United Methodist Church, speaks to the Hill Country Chapter of Texas Democratic Women at their December luncheon about the services provided to Hill Country residents at Light on the Hill.
Hill Country Democratic Women will prepare for the March 2022 Primary Election with a crash course on primaries as part of the Jan. 4, 2022, luncheon meeting of the chapter at the The Kerrville Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, 201 Holdsworth Drive, Kerrville. Chapter Vice President Lynette Wedig will lead the session, which will include a listing of all candidates who have filed to run in the 2022 Democratic Primary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.