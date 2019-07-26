Today is a good time to celebrate the goodness and greatness of God. In fact, it is always a good time to do so, because we are always needing to be reminded that fulfillment in life needs to rise above the superficialities and trivialities that constantly draw us away from a deep relationship with God.
I can think of no better way to experience personal wellbeing than to reaffirm what the Psalmist David sets forth in his 145th Psalm:
“I will extol you, my God and King, and bless your name for ever and ever.
Every day I will bless you, and praise your name for ever and ever.
Great is the Lord, and greatly to be praised; his greatness is unsearchable.
One generation shall laud your works to another, and shall declare your mighty acts.
On the glorious splendor of your majesty, and on your wondrous works, I will meditate.
The might of your awesome deeds shall be proclaimed, and I will declare your greatness.
They shall celebrate the fame of your abundant goodness, and shall sing aloud of your righteousness.
The Lord is gracious and merciful, slow to anger and abounding in steadfast love.
The Lord is good to all, and his compassion is over all that he has made.
All your works shall give thanks to you, O Lord, and all your faithful shall bless you.
They shall speak of the glory of your kingdom, and tell of your power,
To make known to all people your mighty deeds, and the glorious splendor of your kingdom.
Your kingdom is an everlasting kingdom, and your dominion endures throughout all generations.
The Lord is faithful in all his words, and gracious in all his deeds.
The Lord upholds all who are falling, and raises up all who are bowed down.
You open your hand, satisfying the desire of every living thing.
The Lord is just in all his ways, and kind in all his doings.
The Lord is near to all who call on him, to all who call on him in truth.
He fulfils the desire of all who revere him; he also hears their cry, and saves them.
The Lord watches over all who love him.
My mouth will speak the praise of the Lord, and all flesh will bless his holy name for ever and ever.”
These are truly “Words to Live By!”
David Tritenbach is a retired Presbyterian minister.
