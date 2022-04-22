MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — Kerrville resident Mitchell Foster was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s dean’s list for the 2022 winter quarter. Foster is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.20 or higher are on the dean’s list. Students who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive “high honors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.