Four area United Methodist churches will come together for a corporate prayer service for Ukraine at 6 p.m. Monday, May 2, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 135 Methodist Encampment Road in Kerrville. The other sponsors are Hunt UMC, First UMC and Barnett Chapel UMC. Everyone is invited to participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.