“Mamma Mia!,” which had sold out performances recently in Ingram, will run for one more weekend.
“Please come out to our final weekend,” said Laura Tomerlin, director of theatre for the Point Theater. “I don’t want anyone to miss getting their tickets to this tour-de-force of a show.”
The musical comedy runs at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
“ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father,” states a press release from the theater. “This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show.”
Tickets are $20 for adults. Active military, college students, seniors and students pay $15. Kids ages 12 and younger get in for $12.
Groups rates are available. Tickets are available at 830-367-5121 or www.hcaf.com/theatre/box-office.
