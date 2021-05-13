The terrace of the Hill Country Arts Foundation Visual Arts Center in Ingram will be the site of the annual Kerrville Art Club meeting. Taking place at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 18, this gathering will be the last one before the summer break.
This year, the annual May luncheon will be replaced with a loose meeting format. The installation of officers for next year’s board and the presentation of the Artist of the Year award will occur at this time.
