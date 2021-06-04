RWKC hosts benefit ‘baby shower’

The Republican Woman of Kerr County donate more than $1,000 in gift cards to the Pregnancy Resource Center following a “baby shower” the RWKC had at their May general meeting. From left are Caring for America Chairwoman Laurinda Boyd, Republican Women of Kerr County President Vicki Kelly, Sonya Hooten, Hazel Buford, Pregnancy Resource Center Executive Director Lainie Johnson, Amy Ely and Crystal Smith.
The Republican Women of Kerr County hosted a baby shower for the Pregnancy Resource Center at their May general meeting. Attendees were asked to purchase a gift card to a local store, which was donated to the PRC.
“It was such a pleasure today to present the Pregnancy Resource Center with over $1,000 in gift cards for their important programming,” said Laurinda Boyd, who serves as the Caring for America Committee chairwoman for the RWKC. “Our Republican Women of Kerr County membership outdid themselves at our May meeting with their gift card contributions. Additionally, our Caring for America committee members did an outstanding job coordinating this event.”
