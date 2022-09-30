The Joshua D. Brown Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas will host a Texas Lineage Workshop from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in the Guadalupe Room of the Y.O. Ranch Hotel and Conference Center.
The workshop is open to the public and will provide hands-on assistance for prospective DRT members to trace their ancestry, supplemental ancestor search and Children of the Republic of Texas applications.
