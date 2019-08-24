The Hill Country Compassionate Friends, a bereaved parents support group, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27 in Ryan Hall at First Presbyterian Church, 800 Jefferson St.
“This is a tough time of year because I am not able to get my child ready for school,” said one bereaved parent.
The local support group includes newly bereaved and bereaved parents with years of living this journey.
“We share with one another how we cope and live this reality,” a spokeswoman for the group said in a press release.
The Compassionate Friends support group is open to all bereaved parents, grandparents and those who give emotional support.
For information, call Sue Endsley at 830-928-7745.
For newsletter and national news, go to www.compassionatefriends.org.
