Local government authorities should develop and enforce property codes only regarding the health and safety of residents.

Local government authorities have a role to play in establishing and enforcing property codes to ensure the upkeep of public and private properties for reasons including aesthetics.

Local government should not be involved in setting or enforcing codes related to the maintenance or aesthetics of private properties.

Some regulation and code enforcement related to aesthetics is necessary, but only in extreme cases and according to clear, objective standards.

