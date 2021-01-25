An annual tourism report from The Coming King Sculpture Prayer Garden in Kerrville indicates increased tourism — more than 145,000 — to the facility despite COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns and mitigation concerns.
An estimated 145,421 people from across the U.S. and world visited Kerrville’s The Coming King Sculpture Prayer Garden in 2020, the organization announced. The previous year’s attendance was 111,198 guests.
Despite COVID-19 concerns since February 2020, tourists still visited the 24.5-acre outdoor art tabernacle. October showed a significant spike in the number of visitors, according to the report, at 718 average visitors per day, whereas all other months ranged about 250-430 visitors per day.
