“You must remember this, a kiss is just a kiss!” is the opening lyric of one of the most famous love songs of all time from one of the best romance movies of all time, “Casablanca.”
The theme song, “As Time Goes By,” is used throughout the film to enhance the viewers’ emotional involvement with the story.
Perhaps the reason “As Time Goes By” became an all-time favorite is that it celebrates the importance of the little things in life that are actually big things. For example, holding someone’s hand to show that you love them is in many ways a little thing. It is easy to do and almost inconsequential in terms of the effort it requires. Yet the love shown by that tiny gesture from your heart is, in fact, a big thing.
Actress Ingrid Bergman expressed her feelings about a kiss this way: “A kiss is a secret told to the mouth instead of the ear; kisses are the messengers of love and tenderness.”
The Bible has a Book, “The Song of Songs,” that shares expressions of a divine romance through small gestures of love, tenderness and intimacy. The story begins:
“The most amazing song of all, by King Solomon. Let him smother me with kisses — his Spirit-kiss Devine. So kind are your caresses, I drink them in like the sweetest wine!” (Song of Songs 1:2) The Passion Translation
The Song of Songs is unique within the Old Testament: It does not discuss the Hebrew Laws or God’s Covenants with Israel. Rather “The Song of Solomon,” as it is also known, celebrates love. It presents the voices of two lovers praising each other, yearning for each other and extending invitations of intimacy to each other. Jewish tradition regards this Book as an allegory of the relationship between God and Israel. Church history has treated it as an allegory of Christ’s love for the Church and God’s love for his people.
This song of all songs, a poem of divine romance, was likely intended to help us understand the fullness of our union with our loving Father in Heaven. The Passion Translation says, “This divine parable penned by Solomon also describes the journey that every longing lover of Jesus will find as his or her very own.”
It speaks to readers from the human perspective for what it is like to have a heart desiring and longing for each other.
Songwriter Michael W. Smith wrote about this intimacy in his song, “The Heart of Worship” that expressed his desire for intimacy with Jesus.
“King of endless worth, No one could express, How much You deserve, Though I’m weak and poor, All I have is Yours, Every single breath, I’ll bring You more than a song, For a song in itself, Is not what You have required, You search much deeper within, Through the way things appear, You’re looking into my heart, I’m coming back to the heart of worship and It’s all about You, Jesus.”
Enjoying Michael W. Smith perform on the grand piano is a rich treat. Yet beyond the power of Smith’s on-stage performance is his insightful wisdom that gaining a true heart for worship is really about yielding our hearts to become intimate with Jesus. What is the heart of worship that Smith’s lyrics reference coming back to?
Pastor Jonathan Cahn, a Bible scholar and New York Times best-selling author. says singing, praise and prayers are outward forms of how worship is displayed. Yet he says the meaning of “the heart of worship” is found in the Greek New Testament word “proskuneo,” which implies “true worship is to kiss God.”
Cahn explains, “A kiss is the most intimate of acts, therefore worship is to be the most intimate thing you can experience.
Cahn concludes, “In the spiritual world realm you kiss from the heart, from your most innermost being. When you kiss, you don’t do it because you have to. You do it freely from your heart because you want to. So true worship comes freely from the overflow of a joy-filled heart. Our joy becomes worship and our worship becomes joy so that true worship is our intimate expression of love and joy. True Worship is as simple as kissing God.”
Prayer: Lord today we rejoice that You desire a loving relationship with each of Your children. Thank You that Your written word breathes revelations of Your amazing love. Help us today to yield our joy-filled hearts in worship with intimate expressions where our kisses to You become more than just a Kiss! Amen.
Jeff Anderson is servant pastor of SERV Kerrville, a nonprofit collaborating with community partners to empower lifelong learning. He can be reached at jeff@ServKerrville.com.
