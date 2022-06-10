Jesus was a Jew, a man of the middle-eastern, dark-skinned, Jewish people of the land. He was not white-skinned, as we know Jewish people of our time and place to be. He was more likely to have a light brown skin color.
Jesus’ skin was not that of white Europeans and their immigrants to what became the pale-skinned American and as painted by the famous portrait of Jesus by Warner Sallaman.
