Wanda Garner Cash, granddaughter of the founder of the famed Cadillac Bar, will be at the Hill Country Arts Foundation on Thursday, May 6, to sign copies of her new book, “Pancho Villa’s Saddle at the Cadillac Bar.” Following the signing, the cafe on the HCAF grounds will host a dinner featuring recipes from the Cadillac Bar.
Wanda Garner Cash, granddaughter of the founder of the famed Cadillac Bar, will be at the Hill Country Arts Foundation on Thursday, May 6, to sign copies of her new book, “Pancho Villa’s Saddle at the Cadillac Bar.” Following the signing, the cafe on the HCAF grounds will host a dinner featuring recipes from the Cadillac Bar.
Times file photo
“Pancho Villa’s Saddle at the Cadillac Bar," by local resident Wanda Garner Cash. The Hill Country Arts Foundation will host a book signing with Cash on Thursday, April 6.
- This is a good sign for our state's economy and political culture.
- Our state should remain the way it is.
- It's good as long as Texas doesn't become like other states.
- It won't affect me one way or another.
- I prefer to wait and see how it goes.
- None of these.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.