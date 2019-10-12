To recognize October as Family History Month, the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will join the Genealogy Network of Texas for a series of webinars starting at noon Oct. 18 in the library’s first floor meeting room.
The event is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required.
“Join us for a great opportunity for beginners and experts to pursue their family history and learn more about genealogy in general,” a library spokesman said in a press release.
The Genealogy Network of Texas will provide a series of live-streamed webinars on four topics:
• Noon-1:30 p.m.: Genealogy Basics — Getting Started on Your Family Tree
• 1:40-2:40 p.m.: Probate — More Than a Will
• 2:50-3:50 p.m.: Roll Call — New Sites and Sources for Military Records and Research
• 4-5:15 p.m.: Introduction to GEDmatch
Attendees are invited to any sessions that interest them, or all four sessions.
For additional information or to register, contact the library reference desk at 830-258-1274 or visit the library’s website at www.bhmlibrary.org.
