FREDERICKSBURG — In order to meet demand and with several performances selling out, Fredericksburg Theater Company has added two more performances of “9 to 5: The Musical.” The two new shows will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27.
The show now has five remaining performances at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater.
This four-time Tony nominated show, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, is based on the memorable 1980 film. Set in the late 1970s, this story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic.
Tickets for “9 To 5: The Musical” are $29 for adults and $12 for ages 17 and younger.
Final performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Feb. 25-26; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.fredericksburgtheater.org or by calling the box office at 888-669-7114.
For directions or more info, visit fredericksburgtheater.org.
