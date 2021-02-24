Leading the ensemble in the title song from “9 to 5: The Musical” are, from left, Savannah Sprinkle as Doralee Rhodes, Heidi Melton as Violet Newstrad and Heidi Eubanks as Judy Bernley. The production, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, runs this weekend, Thursday through Sunday, at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 U.S. 87 South, Fredericksburg.