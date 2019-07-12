Are you free?

What would you do if you were free?
“But I am free,” you might reply. “We celebrate our freedom every July 4th.”
Yes, that’s our national freedom. But what would you do if you were spiritually free?
Some of you may again reply, “I am free.”
Others may wonder if this is a trick question. It’s not.
THE PROMISE OF FREEDOM
In Isaiah 61:1, the prophet foretold of a day when God’s anointed Son, Jesus Christ, would set mankind free.
Luke 4:17-21 NIV documents the onset of Jesus’s ministry when He read Isaiah’s prophecy and stated that He was the fulfillment of it. “And the scroll of the prophet Isaiah was handed to Him. Unrolling it, He found the place where it is written: ‘The Spirit of the Lord is on me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim freedom for the prisoners and recovery of sight for the blind, to set the oppressed free, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor.’ Then He rolled up the scroll, gave it back to the attendant and sat down. The eyes of everyone in the synagogue were fastened on Him. He began by saying to them, ‘Today this scripture is fulfilled in your hearing.’”
THE PREDETERMINATION OF FREEDOM
Why would God send His Son from heaven to Earth to read and fulfill Isaiah 61:1?
Romans 8:21 answers that question. “That the creation itself also will be set free from its slavery to corruption into the freedom of the glory of the children of God.”
Why? “For God so loved the world He gave His only begotten Son that whoever believes in Him will not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
God didn’t want His creation to remain corrupted, but rather to be restored to glory.
THE PROVISION OF FREEDOM
Yes, it was our Heavenly Father’s loving, predetermined plan to rescue us from choices we’ve made that enslave and corrupt us. Galatians 5:1 explains our responsibility and capability now that we are free.
“It was for freedom that Christ set us free; therefore keep standing firm and do not be subject again to a yoke of slavery.”
Christ wanted us freed from corruption to the glory of being His children. Our responsibility is to stand firm against future enslavements.
Galatians 5:13 warns, “For you were called to freedom, brethren; only do not turn your freedom into an opportunity for the flesh, but through love serve one another.”
Second Peter 2:19 echos, “… for by what a man is overcome, by this he is enslaved.”
God’s desire is that we walk in the glory of being His children, lovingly serving one another.
ARE YOU FREE?
Our Heavenly Father, Jesus, and Holy Spirit set free those who respond in faith to Christ’s death on our behalf. Our experience of the glory of being God’s children is experienced to the extent we stand firm against lusts of our flesh that enslave and corrupt us.
Are you free?
Heavenly Father, thank You for Your promise, predetermination and provision for us to be freed from corruption so that we might be freed to the glory of being Your child. Awaken us to any corrupting enslavements and empower us to stand firm. In Jesus’s name, amen.
Debbie Williams is the founder and president of Hill Country Ministries. She is in demand as a lecturer across the nation and author of several books including, “The Plan A Woman in a Plan B World: What to Do When Life Doesn’t Go According to Plan.”
