King Edwin the Great, played Graham Warwick, and Queen Rhoslyn the Beautiful, played by Juli Dearrington, deliver an oath to young visitors at the Kerrville Renaissance Festival held in January on the grounds of the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
The Kerrville Renaissance Festival returns to the Texas Hill Country for the sixth year, featuring two full weekends of Renaissance-style fun, entertainment, food, crafts, games and more. The event will be held 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, January 28-30, and Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 5-6, 2022, at the River Star Arts and Events Park on the grounds of the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27.
The Kerrville Renaissance Festival recreates a medieval marketplace, where guests are encouraged to dress in costume and join the merriment. The grounds will feature eight stages of continuous entertainment, highlighting dancers, musicians, magicians, jugglers, contests and more.
