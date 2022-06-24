ABILENE — More than 1,200 students were named to the spring 2022 dean’s honor roll at Abilene Christian University.
Five Kerrville students were named to the list: Sabrina Molina, a junior majoring in Political Science; Ainsley Houghton, a sophomore majoring in Theater; Makenna Fox, a junior majoring in Child and Family Services; Ryan Jones, a senior majoring in Communication Disorders; and Laurel Pruitt, a junior majoring in Kinesiology.
