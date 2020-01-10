Louada Raschke Ministries will host Fire and Glory Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Inn of the Hills Hotel and Conference Center.
The event is billed as a night of “Worshipping and Waiting in the Presence of the Lord.”
There is no cost for admission, and the public is invited. A love offering will be taken during the service.
No registration is necessary.
The event will be in the Bluebonnet/Gazebo Room at the Inn of the Hills, 1001 Junction Highway.
For more information, contact Dawn Kanady at 830-315-6233 or dawn.kanady@louada.org, or visit www.louada.org.
