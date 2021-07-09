Defensive Driving in Texas will be holding two classes per month through 2021.
This safe driving program is licensed by the State of Texas and is available for the dismissal of driving tickets and lowering automobile insurance costs.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.