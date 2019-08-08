This week’s installment of the Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department’s “Movies in the Park” series is “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” rated G, which will show Friday at Louise Hays Park.
Families are invited to bring chairs, blankets, insect repellent and flashlights for an outdoor evening of fun.
The Movies in the Park series, sponsored this week by The Cailloux Foundation, will begin at about 9 p.m. and is free for all attendees. There will be complimentary popcorn.
Louise Hays Park is at 202 Thompson Drive.
For more information, contact the city of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department at 830-257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
