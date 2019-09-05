FUMC to host piano recital Saturday
First United Methodist Church will host a piano recital by Martha Lovering at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.
As a child, Lovering began her piano study under Rildia Bee Cliburn, who was the mother of Van Cliburn and whose own teacher was a student of Franz Liszt. From that beginning, she went on to Interlochen Arts Academy, Eastmann School of Music and Southern Methodist University. She also has a theology degree, which signals the setting toward which she has predominately directed her training and talents.
Saturday’s program will include selections from Bach, Schumann, Liszt, Rachmaninoff and more.
For information, visit www.kfumc.org.
New pastor at Christ Church Presbyterian
The congregation of Christ Church Presbyterian Kerrville welcomed their new pastor on Sept. 1.
The Rev. Billy Crain will be preaching through the book of Philippians beginning Sept 8.
“Please join us for worship at 10 a.m. at the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center, 228 Earl Garrett St.,” a spokesman for the church said.
For more information on the church, call 830-496-4113 or send an email to admin@christchurchkerrville.org. The church website is at www.christchurchkerrville.org.
