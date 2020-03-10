Everyone loves a good story.
“Telling stories is one of the most powerful means that leaders have to influence, teach and inspire,” according to Harvard University research. “What makes storytelling so effective for learning? For starters, storytelling forges connections among people and between people and ideas. Stories convey the culture, history and values that unite people.”
That’s why Dynamic Learning looks for speakers with stories to share with the community.
This week, we feature a real-life adventure story of missionaries who intentionally seek to come face-to-face with ISIS in war-torn battle zones, as well as a class that will encourage and enlighten you to write and publish your own stories for free.
FACE TO FACE WITH ISIS
Tuesday March 17, 2 p.m.,
Dietert Center
Recently, President Donald Trump announced the death of longtime terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Today, our world celebrates the retreating territorial threat of ISIS terrorism yet unfortunately families are still coming face-to-face with the personal horrors of terrorism.
Can love win out against the evil of ISIS? What would you do if you came face to face with this evil? Over the past two decades, Free Burma Rangers missionary teams have confronted the evils of ISIS. FBR’s highly trained teams have provided evacuation under fire, emergency medical care, shelter, food, clothing and human rights support while delivering hope to desperate families.
Missionary Dave Eubank, the founder of FBR, is a contemporary hero of faith. A former U.S. Special Forces soldier turned missionary in conflict zones, he became the main character in a real-life adventure film, “Free Burma Rangers,” where viewers followed his family into firefights, heroic rescues and experienced his life-changing ministry.
DLI will present a custom presentation discussing the extraordinary 20-year journey of FBR founders Dave and Karen Eubank, as well as their three young children, as they ventured into war zones fighting to bring hope to desperate people.
The DLI program, set for 2 p.m. March 17, will be presented by Carson Pearce, an advocate, supporter and friend of Eubank. The class will include a recorded message from Eubank especially for DLI participants.
WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR BOOK FOR FREE
Thursday, March 19, 6-8 p.m., Dietert Center
“Everybody has a book inside of them,” said Rick Malm.
With the encouragement of Dynamic Learning Institute, Malm has developed a special class “Write and Publish Your Book for Free” to communicate the steps needed to transform one’s dream to write and publish into a reality.
“Rick’s class made my dream come true,” said Shirley Robertson, who attended Malm’s first class. “My book, ‘Two Different Worlds,’ is now on Amazon.com. You’re never too old for your dream to come true.”
Malm’s hope is by the end of this two-hour class, all participants will realize that writing a book doesn’t have to be an overwhelming task. Plus, he wants everyone to recognize that each of us already possesses the insights needed for interesting stories to flow out of our hearts and minds and onto paper.
Malm designed this class for those who have a story they would like to tell or perhaps a legacy they would like to pass on to their children or grandchildren. The class focuses on helping you organize your life experiences into written form to be shared with others.
Through technology, you can also get your book ideas published, printed and available to the world on Amazon.com at absolutely no cost. If this sounds too good to be true, then find out about this new reality from Malm, who currently has five books on Amazon.
Already, as a result of this Dynamic Learning class, a growing number of budding Kerrville authors have made their debut on Amazon. There’s no reason you can’t be next.
Remember: Learning is a treasure that accompanies its owner everywhere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.