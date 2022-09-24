AUSTIN – Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is asking Texans to invite their friends and family into the outdoors to help celebrate the 50th anniversary of National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHF) on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Hunters and anglers primarily fund the state’s wildlife management programs through the purchase of hunting and fishing licenses and stamps, as well as through taxes paid on hunting and fishing equipment, motorboat fuel, firearms and ammunition. This generates millions of dollars for conservation programs that benefit both game and non-game species statewide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.