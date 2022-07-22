Local alumni of the University of Texas at Austin will have their annual “Send Off” for freshmen starting at UT in the fall. The event will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at Acapulco Restaurant, 1718 Sidney Baker St.
New officers for the Kerr County Chapter of Texas Exes will be introduced, and there will be discussion of events for the coming year.
