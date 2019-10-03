The First Baptist Church is hosting the annual Friend Day this Sunday in order to celebrate the Kerrville community.
The event is the church’s biggest outreach event meant to tell people what the church is about.
“There are people who, for whatever reason, won’t set foot in a church,” said Stacie Keeble, the church’s connections coordinator. “Once a year, we move outside. ... There are people in the neighborhood who hear the music and they just come by and be like, ‘What’s going on?’”
Everyone is welcome — not just church members — to attend the event, which consists of a morning service, a free barbecue lunch and a special game of Cow Plop Bingo.
Cow Plop Bingo consists of participants buying squares on a grid drawn in grass. Then the cow is let loose on the grid.
“The cow just wanders around and when the mood strikes the cow to go ahead and poop, if the cow poops in your square, you win,” Keeble said.
The grand prize is $2,000. Tickets for Cow Plop Bingo at $20. This is the first year where the church is raising money on Friend Day. All funds will go to replacing the old pews with chairs.
“Pews are so heavy and they’re stuck and usually bolted into the ground,” Keeble said. “You can’t move them around. You have a lot more flexibility with chairs.”
Friend Day also features a bounce house, a cattle auction and cow photo ops.
The service begins at 10 a.m. with lunch at 11:30 a.m. Cow Plop Bingo begins at 12:30 p.m. All events are at First Baptist Church, 625 Washington St.
For more information or to buy Cow Plop Bingo tickets can call 830-257-5033 or visit fbckerrville.com.
