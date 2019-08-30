Generosity is one dimension of the vitality of 99-member Sherrill’s Ford Presbyterian Church in rural North Carolina. This small but vital church has a tenacious grip (literally) on the good that sure-footed creatures can bring to impoverished communities overseas.
This 99-member rural congregation collected $12,104 for 68 pairs of goats last spring through its denominational mission giving catalog. Every March, the congregation observes “Goat Month” and highlights how goats improve people’s lives in the developing world.
The congregation’s generosity this year builds on an already impressive track record of goat giving. Last year, Sherrill’s Ford contributed $4,450, or 25 pairs of goats. In 2017, the congregation gave $3,026.
The large increase this year is the result of the church’s recognition of a stepped-up emphasis on the difference a pair of goats can make for a family. The catalog points out that the milk, cheese, butter and yogurt that goats produce enhance nutrition for people who need it most. Goats are among the most popular giving opportunities offered in the catalog, one of the ways that Presbyterian Mission does its work.
Pastor Russ Reighley also noted that the congregation’s enthusiasm for “Goat Month” is an outgrowth of the overall vitality that the congregation is experiencing.
“I think a lot of the reason is that people actually feel the Holy Spirit, and people are actually moved by the Holy Spirit in this church,” he said.
It’s a spiritual vigor that is being demonstrated through numerical growth and mission engagement by the congregation’s small but vital membership of 99.
Sherill’s Ford’s local outreach also includes many ways in which it serves the local needs of this small rural community.
David Tritenbach is a retired Presbyterian minister.
