FREDERICKSURG — Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 219 W. Lower Crabapple Road in Fredericksburg, will host a free Easter for Kids event from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 21.
Youngsters ages 3 through 12 are invited to hear the story of Holy Week while enjoying games, crafts, snacks, music and more.
