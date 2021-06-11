From left, bottom row, the new secretary for The Coming King Foundation is Susan Casey of Austin. Freddie Morrill, previously from Rockport, will be the new treasurer. Col. Matt Tyykila of Spring Branch is the new vice president. In the top row, Weldon Baker of Kerrville will serve another year as president. TCKF founder Max Greiner Jr. will continue to serve as the chairman of the board.
The trustees for The Coming King Foundation for 2021-22 are, from left, Bill Morrill, Freddie Morril and former trustee Chris Daniel.
The Coming King Foundation has elected three new trustees: Bill Morrill and his wife, Freddie, and former trustee Chris Daniel.
The organization also elected four officers to lead the art organization for the next year. The new secretary is Susan Casey of Austin. Freddie Morrill, previously from Rockport, will be the new treasurer. Col. Matt Tyykila of Spring Branch is the new vice president. Weldon Baker of Kerrville will serve another year as president. TCKF founder Max Greiner Jr. will continue to serve as the chairman of the board.
Complaints about pedestrian safety along the single, narrow sidewalk next to northbound traffic on the Sidney Baker bridge have raised interest in the possibility of giving the path a slight facelift. At the May 4 city council meeting, council members announced they are seeking funds to widen the sidewalk and narrow the vehicle lanes.
