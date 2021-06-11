The Coming King Foundation has elected three new trustees: Bill Morrill and his wife, Freddie, and former trustee Chris Daniel.

The organization also elected four officers to lead the art organization for the next year. The new secretary is Susan Casey of Austin. Freddie Morrill, previously from Rockport, will be the new treasurer. Col. Matt Tyykila of Spring Branch is the new vice president. Weldon Baker of Kerrville will serve another year as president. TCKF founder Max Greiner Jr. will continue to serve as the chairman of the board.  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.