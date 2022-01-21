ABILENE — More than 1,300 students were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Abilene Christian University.
Three students from Kerrville made the list: sophomore Hannah Davis, majoring in marketing; senior Ryan Jones, majoring in communication disorders; and freshman Ainsley Houghton, with an undeclared major.
