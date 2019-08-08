Chicago-based Lisa Rock, of the nationally touring “Closet To You: A Tribute to The Carpenters,” returns to The Cailloux Theater at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17 with “80’s Night Out,” a tribute to powerful lady rockers like Joan Jett, Pat Benatar, and Madonna.
Rock will be joined on stage by Melissa Minyard. Together, Lisa and Melissa will front a four-piece band and belt out hits like “Flashdance (What A Feeling),” “Love Is A Battlefield” and many more. The theater is at 910 Main St. For more info, call 830-896-9393.
