Kerrville resident and history enthusiast Clifton Fifer will present a morning of cowboy poetry and music at Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library on Saturday. In this June 2017 photo, Fifer teaches line dancing to members of the Children of the Republic of Texas at the group’s 57th Annual Convention.
