God’s grace is something that has helped me through many hard days in my life. His grace is never rationed, in short supply or earned. It is always hanging around, but sometimes, it is hidden in plain sight because we do not understand it.
So, what is grace?
I think of grace like a valuable coin. There are two sides to grace. It is a word that is often thrown around casually in many Christian circles, but I have to wonder, how many people really understand it or access it?
John 1:17 says, “But the law was given by Moses, but grace and truth were given by Jesus Christ.” (NIV)
One side of the coin is defined as the free and unmerited favor of God on the undeserving or unmerited blessings.
Grace is free, and it is a gift from God. You cannot earn it. The truth is, none of us deserve anything good, therefore, every good thing in our lives is simply a gift of grace.
James 1:7 says, “Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father. …” (NIV)
All that we have in our lives that is good is from God. That is pretty humbling. As talented as some people are, at the end of the day, the talent comes from God’s favor in their lives.
The choice we have is to partner with God and use our gifts and talents to bless others or to bury them.
The other side of the coin of grace can also be described as power — the desire and power to do what is right or what God tells us to do.
There have been times in my life when I knew what I needed to do; however, I just felt like I could not do it. I had the desire, but I felt like I simply did not have it in me to do what was needed at the moment.
I underestimated myself and God’s ability to work in me. When I simply said, “God, I need your help and grace,” somehow, His grace showed up and helped me do what I could not do in my own ability.
Recently, I was reading in the book of Jonah, and a scripture stood out to me. It says, “Those who cling to worthless idols forfeit the grace that could be theirs.” (NIV)
When I read it, I had to reread it again and again. What a powerful and pointed scripture.
I had to ask myself, “What am I clinging to that is worthless? Am I forfeiting God’s grace in my life in anyway?”
Then, I had to ask myself, “Do I have any worthless things I am hanging on to that I need to let go of?”
Unfortunately, my answer to these questions was yes.
An idol is something that we put before our love for God. It can be a person, relationship or even a spouse or child. Another idol can be a job or hobby. It can be an addiction, money or a house or car.
All of these things are good, but they can become an idol when we put them before our love and worship of God.
An idol is anything that occupies our focus. Oftentimes, idols are deceptive. We do not realize something has become an idol until God reveals it to us.
Jesus came to give us grace and truth. Ask him to reveal truth to you in any area you are blinded to and show you any idols you may have.
“I just do not have grace for that,” was a frequent comment I could be heard saying when I did not want to do something.
I do not make that statement anymore.
I realized that I always had God’s grace if I asked and wanted to do things His way instead of mine.
I recently talked to a young man who was recovering from alcohol addiction. As he shared his story with me, I told him about the scripture in Jonah. He wholeheartedly agreed that alcohol and drugs were his idol and that he spent too much time forfeiting God’s grace to quit his addiction.
The word forfeit means not even showing up to play the game. Forfeit means we do not even try.
Are you resisting the grace that could be yours? Are you not even showing up and asking God for His grace?
II Corinthians 12:9 says, “My grace is sufficient for you, my power is made perfect in your weakness.” (NIV)
It constantly reminds me that no matter what I face, His grace (power) is all I need. His grace walks with me and is like a shadow, it is always beside me. His grace grows in my weakness; therefore, my weakness is a good thing when I draw on Him.
I Peter 5:5 says, “God resists the proud but gives grace to the humble.”
This indicates that we need to humble ourselves instead of trying to do everything in our own strength.
The next time you are challenged by a circumstance, do not forfeit the grace of God. Show up on His doorstep and ask for His help to lay down your idol.
Do not let pride be your idol. I find that people who are not transparent with their lives and cannot admit when they are wrong have pride as an idol.
The most freeing words spoken are, “I was wrong.”
Too many times, people are held captive by the thought that they are a mistake, instead of the fact that they are simply human and made a mistake.
Do you need to say the freeing words, “I was wrong?” It does not indicate weakness, but strength under control.
God’s grace is waiting for you and me. His power to do what we cannot do ourselves is a tremendous gift. Do not waste the grace of God or forfeit His grace.
Look at both sides of the coin of grace and spend it daily. Will you join me on the treasure hunt of discovering His incredible grace? Let me know what you find! I’d love to hear about your discovery.
Kathleen is a native of the Hill Country and is a writer and speaker. She is passionate about helping people discover their value and worth. Beginning in September, she will lead a Bible study at The Kroc Center called, “The Gathering: Bringing God into Everyday Life.” You can register for the event and reach her at kathleenmaxwell1@gmail.com, and visit her podcast at kathleen
maxwellrambie.podbean.com or her blog at www.theMaxwellminutes.blogspot.com
