The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will host author Johnnie Bernhard at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 29, in the library meeting room at 505 Water St. Bernhard will discuss her latest book, “Sisters of the Undertow.”
The story takes place in Houston and follows the lives of two sisters, one gifted and one challenged. Both sisters are forced to meet the challenges of life and face the disaster of Hurricane Harvey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.