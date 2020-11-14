Lorraine LeMon will offer a free performance at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Rivers Edge Gallery, 832 and 838 Water St.
“Lady LeMon Sings the Blues” will feature the songs of Billie Holiday, Etta James and Aretha Franklin. LeMon is a local speaker, radio host and founder of Art2Heart. She will introduce audience members to the story of her life and her upcoming book, “Juke Joint Girl.”
